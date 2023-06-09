Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPSC HCS Preliminary examination results 2023 released at hpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

HPSC HCS Preliminary examination results 2023 released at hpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 09, 2023 04:45 PM IST

HPSC HCS preliminary examination results released on June 9 at hpsc.gov.in.

Haryana Public Service Commission announced the Preliminary examination results on June 9. Candidates who took the HCS preliminary examination 2022 can download the results from the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC HCS Preliminary examination results 2023 released at hpsc.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HCS (Ex. Br.) & other allied services preliminary examination - 2022 were held on Sunday, May 21. The qualified candidates have to appear for the Mains Examinations of HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services.

Direct link to check HPSC HCS Preliminary exam result

HPSC HCS Prelims result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the results tab

Next, click on the “Result for the Posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Examination - 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check HPSC HCS prelims results

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
hpsc civil services (preliminary) examination results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP