HPSC HPAS Main written exam schedule released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, details here

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on November 18 has released the tentative schedule for Combined Competitive Mains Written Examination -2021. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the notification the HPSC Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination -2021 is scheduled to be held from November 15 to November 22, except November 20.

HPPSC conducted the HPAS etc. Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021 on October 16, 2022 in two sessions from 10 am to 12 pm and 02 pm to 4 pm.

After main written examination a personality test will be conducted. Only those candidates who have been declared by the Commission to have qualified the Preliminary Examination will be eligible for admission to the Main.

Date Subject Timings November 15 English 9 am to 12 noon November 15 Hindi 2 pm to 5 pm November 16 Essay 10 am to 1 pm November 17 General Studies-I 10 am to 1 pm November 18 General Studies-II 10 am to 1 pm November 19 General Studies-III 10 am to 1 pm November 21 Optional Paper-I 10 am to 1 pm November 22 Optional Paper-II 10 am to 1 pm

Candidates can check the detailed Combined Competitive ( Main) written exam schedule here.

