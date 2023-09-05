HPSC PGT 2023 admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download
HPSC has released the admit card for the HPSC PGT Recruitment exam 2023. The exam will be conducted on September 9 and 10.
Haryana Public Service Commission has released the HPSC PGT Recruitment exam 2023 admit card. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at hpsc.gov.in.
Direct link to download HPSC PGT 2023 admit card
The Post Graduate Teachers examination will be conducted on September 9 and September 10.
To download the HPSC PGT 2023 admit card follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in
On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) To Be Held On 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023”
Key in your login details
Your HPSC PGT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take print for future reference.