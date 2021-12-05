HPTET 2021 answer key out, download at HPBOSE portal

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the answer keys of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET). The HPTET answer keys are available on the official website of the Board, hpbose.org.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Download HPTET 2021 answer key

HPTET 2021 answer key: Know how to download, raise objections

Go to the official website hpbose.org

Click on the HPTET 2021 link

Download the answer keys subjectwise

Check the answer keys carefully

Raise objection

The Board has allowed candidates to challenge the answer keys. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the answer key can do so by submitting representations via a designated email address.

The last date for submission of the objections against the answer key is December 9.

HPTET was held on November 13, 14, 21, and 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON