Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPTET 2021 answer key out, download at HPBOSE portal
competitive exams

HPTET 2021 answer key out, download at HPBOSE portal

HPTET 2021 answer keys have been released. The last date for submission of the objections against the answer key is December 9.
HPTET 2021 answer key out, download at HPBOSE portal(HT file)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the answer keys of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET). The HPTET answer keys are available on the official website of the Board, hpbose.org.

Download HPTET 2021 answer key

HPTET 2021 answer key: Know how to download, raise objections

  • Go to the official website hpbose.org
  • Click on the HPTET 2021 link
  • Download the answer keys subjectwise
  • Check the answer keys carefully
  • Raise objection

The Board has allowed candidates to challenge the answer keys. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the answer key can do so by submitting representations via a designated email address. 

The last date for submission of the objections against the answer key is December 9.

HPTET was held on November 13, 14, 21, and 28.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
answer key
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP