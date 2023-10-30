HPTET November 2023: Last date to apply without late fee

The registration process without any late fee for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or HPTET 2023 ends today, October 30. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can submit their forms on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, hpbose.org.

HPTET November 2023: Registration without late fee ends today (hpbose.org, screenshot)

The regular application fee of HPTET is ₹800 for general and its sub-categories, except for PHH candidates. For PHH, SC, ST and OBC candidates, the fee is ₹500.

Candidates who apply from October 31 to November 2 have to pay the late fee of ₹300, which will be in addition to the regular fee of ₹800/500.

HPTET 2023 is scheduled to be held on November 26, 27 and December 3, 9, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts on all days – the first shift is from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift is from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Here is the direct link to apply for HPTET 2023.

Steps to apply for HPTET 2023

Go to the website hpbose.org and then to the TET tab.

Register if not done before.

Sign in to your account.

Fill your application form, upload the required documents, make payment of the exam fee.

Submit your form when done.

Download and save the application form for future uses.