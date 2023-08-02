HSSC admit cards for CET main exams for Group C posts out, get direct link for hall tickets download
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSC) releases CET Mains admit card for Group C posts. Download from hssc.gov.in. Exam on August 5-6.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSC) has released the CET Mains admit card for Group C posts. Eligible candidates can download the HSSC Group C posts admit card from the official website at hssc.gov.in.
The HSSC CET main written examination for the group 56 posts is scheduled to be conducted on August 5 and the cet main written exam for group 57 is scheduled for August 6.
Direct link to download the admit card for the written exam for group 56
Direct link to download the admit card for the written exam for group 57
Direct link to download the PMT admit card
HSSC CET Mains Group C admit Card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at https://hssc.gov.in/
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Download the admit card
Take the printout for future reference.
