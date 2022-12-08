Haryana CET answer key 2022 for group C posts out, direct link here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has published Haryana CET 2022 answer key for group C posts. Candidates can download it by logging in to hsscrec22.samarth.ac.in or hssc.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was held on November 5 and 6 at test centres across the state. The commission has also released scanned images of candidates OMR sheets along with answer key.

HSSC has invited objections from candidates on the Preliminary answer key. They can send feedback up to December 12 by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹100 per challenge.

“Challenges made by the candidates to any Answer Key will be checked / verified with the help of a panel of Subject Expert(s). If the challenge to any Answer Key is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly. Based on the Revised/ Final Answer Key, the Result will be prepared,” HSSC said.

“The Answer Keys after the challenges, as settled by the panel of Experts, will be treated as final and no further communication/ grievances shall be entertained with regard to Final Answer Key after the declaration of Result. There shall be no individual intimation to any candidate in response to his/ her Answer Key Challenge, if the same has been rejected/accepted by the Subject Expert(s),” it added.

Login here to check the answer key.