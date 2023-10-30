Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / HTET 2023: Registration for Haryana TET Level 1, 2 and 3 to begin today at bseh.org.in

HTET 2023: Registration for Haryana TET Level 1, 2 and 3 to begin today at bseh.org.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 30, 2023 05:23 PM IST

HTET 2023 registration will begin today. Candidates can apply at bseh.org.in.

Board of School Education, Haryana will begin HTET 2023 registration process from October 30, 2023 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Level 1, 2 and 3 can do it through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

HTET 2023: Registration for Haryana TET Level 1, 2 and 3 to begin today(HT FILE)

As per the official notice shared by BSEH, the last date to apply for the entrance test is till November 10, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The examination will be conducted on December 2 and 3, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The level 3 examination will be conducted on December 2 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm and level 2 exam will be conducted on December 3 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and level 1 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

HTET 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
  • Click on HTET 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for HTET are 1000/- if candidate wants to apply for one level, 1800/- for two levels and 2400/- for three levels. Similarly, if a disabled candidate belonging to the Scheduled Caste category of Haryana applies for one level, then he has to pay a fee of 500/-, 900/- for two levels and 1200/- for all three levels.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
htet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP