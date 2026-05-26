The Board of School Education, Haryana, has announced the HTET 2025 exam dates. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test will be held on June 13 and 14, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the exam dates on the official website of BSEH HTET at htet.eapplynow.com. HTET 2025: BSEH Haryana TET exam dates announced, to be held in June

All four questions in HTET will be multiple-choice questions. Each carries one mark, negative, out of which one answer will be correct. There shall be no negative marking. The exam duration is 150 minutes. All questions except those concerning language subjects. will be bilingual, i.e. Hindi and English.

Official website to check HTET 2025 exam dates

HTET 2025: How to check exam dates To check the exam dates, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH HTET at htet.eapplynow.com.

2. The HTET 2025 exam dates will be displayed on the screen.

3. Check the exam dates and take a screenshot of the same.

4. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The HTET admit cards will not be sent by post. The candidates may download the admit card from the official website. No candidate will be permitted to appear rrom the centre other than the one allotted to him/her. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH HTET.