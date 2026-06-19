The registration deadline for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2026 has been extended by the Indian Air Force (IAF), providing eligible candidates with additional time to submit their applications. The online application process, which was originally scheduled to conclude on June 19, will now remain open until June 21, 2026.

IAF AFCAT 2026: Registration date extended till June 21, apply at afcat.edcil.co.in(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Applications are being accepted through the official AFCAT portal for recruitment to the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The selection is being conducted for courses commencing in July 2027.

CSIR UGC NET June 2026: Registration ends today at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

Through AFCAT 02/2026, vacancies have been announced for Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical, Ground Duty Non-Technical, NCC Special Entry, and GATE Score Entry. Both men and women candidates are being considered for various Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) positions.

The AFCAT written examination is scheduled for August 8, 2026, at multiple examination centres across the country. The AFCAT examination will be conducted online and will consist of 100 objective-type questions, carrying a total of 300 marks. Questions will be asked from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude. Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Candidates applying for the Flying Branch must be between 20 and 24 years of age as on July 1, 2027, while applicants for Ground Duty branches must be between 20 and 26 years of age. Specific educational qualifications have been prescribed for each branch. Graduation, engineering degrees, postgraduate qualifications, and other professional credentials are being accepted, depending on the post applied for. Final-year students without current backlogs are also being allowed to apply, subject to the fulfilment of conditions prescribed by the IAF. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates applying for the Flying Branch must be between 20 and 24 years of age as on July 1, 2027, while applicants for Ground Duty branches must be between 20 and 26 years of age. Specific educational qualifications have been prescribed for each branch. Graduation, engineering degrees, postgraduate qualifications, and other professional credentials are being accepted, depending on the post applied for. Final-year students without current backlogs are also being allowed to apply, subject to the fulfilment of conditions prescribed by the IAF. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An application fee of ₹550 plus GST is required to be paid by AFCAT applicants, while candidates applying through NCC Special Entry and GATE Score Entry are exempted from the examination fee. The fee must be paid online using a debit or credit card, net banking, or UPI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An application fee of ₹550 plus GST is required to be paid by AFCAT applicants, while candidates applying through NCC Special Entry and GATE Score Entry are exempted from the examination fee. The fee must be paid online using a debit or credit card, net banking, or UPI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 releasing today at aiimsexams.ac.in, here's how to download

Candidates have been advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Admit cards for the examination will be made available from August 4, 2026, through the official AFCAT website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON