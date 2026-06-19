The registration process for the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination will be closed today, June 19, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). CSIR UGC NET June 2026: Registration ends today at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

Candidates who have not yet completed their applications are advised to submit their forms through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, before the deadline expires.

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As per the official schedule released by NTA, online application forms have been accepted since May 27, 2026, and the registration window will close today.

The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on July 17 and July 18, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts and will cover six subjects: Chemical Sciences; Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences; Life Sciences; Mathematical Sciences; and Physical Sciences. The examination duration has been set at 180 minutes per paper.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information entered in the application form before final submission. Since the registration window will close today, applications submitted after the prescribed deadline are unlikely to be accepted. Regular visits to the official NTA website are also advised so that important announcements regarding examination city slips, admit cards, answer keys, and results can be tracked without delay.

Direct link to apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2026

CSIR UGC NET June 2026: How to apply Click on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card download link once activated.

Then enter the application number and date of birth of the applicant.

Then submit the security code displayed on the screen .

Login credentials should be verified carefully.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

All details mentioned on the admit card should be checked thoroughly.

The admit card should be downloaded and printed for examination day use.

The application fee for the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 has been prescribed based on the candidate's category. A fee of ₹1,150 has been fixed for candidates in the General category, while candidates in the General-EWS and OBC-NCL categories are required to pay ₹600.

For candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender categories, a fee of ₹325 has been prescribed. The application fee can be paid only online. Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Net Banking, and UPI have been made available as accepted payment options by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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As per the official schedule, the last date for successful fee payment has been fixed as June 20, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. Candidates are advised to ensure that the transaction is completed successfully and that the payment confirmation is retained for future reference.