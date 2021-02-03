Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS annual calendar 2021 released at ibps.in, check here
competitive exams

IBPS annual calendar 2021 released at ibps.in, check here

Candidates can check the IBPS annual calendar 2021-22 online at ibps.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:37 PM IST
IBPS annual calendar 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday released the annual calendar for various recruitment exams 2021-22 on its official website.

Candidates can check the IBPS annual calendar 2021-22 online at ibps.in.

According to the schedule, the institute will conduct the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam on August 28, 29, and September 4, 5, 2021. IBPS Clerk main exam is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2021. IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary exam will be conducted on October 9, 10, 16, 17 and the main examination will be held on November 27, 2021.

The Insitute will conduct IBPS Specialist Officer preliminary exam on December 18 and 26, 2021, and its main exam is scheduled to be held on January 30, 2022.

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant and officer scale - I preliminary examination will be held on August 1, 7, 8, 14, and 21, 2021. The main exam for IBPS RRB officer scale-I is scheduled to be held on September 25, while the main exam for office assistant posts will be conducted on October 3, 2021. The single exam for officers scale II and III is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2021.

"The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable," reads the official notice.

IBPS Annual Calendar 2021:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps calendar institute of banking personnel selection
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP