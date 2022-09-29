IBPS clerk main admit card 2022 out, how to download

IBPS clerk main admit card 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the admit card for the Clerk Main examination 2022. Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website ibps.in.

IBPS is scheduled to conduct the Clerk Main examination 2022 on October 8, 2022. The online exam will consist of objective type questions and will be conducted for a duration of 160 minutes.

The result for the Clerk preliminary examination 2022 result was declared on September 21, 2022.

Candidates who qualified the preliminary examination can now download the admit card for the mains.

The Clerk recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6035 vacancies for the post of Clerk in 11 participating banks across India.

The admit cards are available for download till October 8, 2022.

Here’s how to download IBPS clerk main admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link for downloading main admit card link for CLERKS (CRP CLERKS-XII)

Enter your Registration No and date of birth and login

The Clerk Mains admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.