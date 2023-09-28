Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2023: Exam centre change link for Manipur candidates available at ibps.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 28, 2023 12:55 PM IST

IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2023 centre change link for Manipur candidates activated at ibps.in. Direct link given below.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has activated the exam centre change link for IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2023 for Manipur candidates. The centre change link for Clerk main examination is available on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the official notice, after carefully reviewing the situation in the State of Manipur, it has been decided to offer an option of ‘Centre Change’ to the candidates who have opted Imphal (Manipur) as Centre for Online Main Examination for recruitment for the posts of Clerks under CRP Clerks XIII. The exam centre change link will be activated till October 2, 2023.

On receipt of centre change option from the willing candidates, they will be allocated to the Venues of their chosen Centres. To make changes in the exam centre, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to change exam centre for IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2023

IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2023: How to change exam centre

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2023 centre change link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.
  • Make changes in the exam centre and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS Clerk Main examination across the country will be conducted on October 7, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

Official Notice Here 

Topics
ibps
