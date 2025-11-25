Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the mains exam for Customer Service Associate in participating banks can download the hall ticket through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, download link here

The hall ticket for mains exam will be available from November 24 to December 2, 2025. The mains exam will likely be held on Novembr 29, 2025, as per the tentative calendar shared by IBPS.

Direct link to download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IBPS Clerk main exam will comprise 155 questions, with a maximum of 200 marks. The exam duration is 120 minutes. The question paper will be divided into 4 sections- General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score.

Those candidates who are called for the Main Exam will also be required to bring an authenticated/stamped call letter of the Online Preliminary Exam (along with an authenticated/ stamped copy of the ID proof). For the Online Main Examination, though the duration of the examination is 120 minutes, candidates may be required to be at the venue for about 3 hours or more, including the time required for completion of various formalities such as verification and collection of various requisite documents, logging in, giving of instructions, etc.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.