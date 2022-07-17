Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS clerk prelims admit cards released at ibps.in, here's how to download
competitive exams

IBPS clerk prelims admit cards released at ibps.in, here's how to download

IBPS clerk preliminary exam admit cards 2022: IBPS has released admit cards for clerk preliminary examination 2022
IBPS clerk preliminary exam admit cards 2022: The admit card can be downloaded until August 14.(ibps.in)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:44 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS clerk preliminary exam admit cards 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Saturday, July 16 released the admit cards for the IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2022 (CRP RRBs XI)for Office Assistant (Multipurpose). The admit card can be downloaded until August 14.

IBPS clerk prelims admit cards 2022: Direct link to download

Steps to download the IBPS CRP Clerk XI prelims admit cards:

1) Go to IBPS’s official website

2) Click on link for download of CRP- CLERK -XI - preliminary exams admit cards

3) Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format on the login page that opens

5) Enter Captcha code and click on login to download the call letter

IBPS has also issued the information handout for the exam which can be downloaded now.

