IBPS clerk prelims call letter 2022 released, download admit cards now

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the online preliminary exam call letters for CRP-Clerks XII. Candidates can now check and download the call letters from the official website ibps.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Call letters have been released for the preliminary examination for recruitment of clerks in participating banks which is scheduled to be held in the month of September, 2022.

The last date to download the call letter is September 4, 2022.

Candidates will need their registration/roll number and DOB/password to access their call letters.

The call letters will contain all relevant information including exam date, venue, time, general instructions etc.

The preliminary examination will be an objective type exam conducted for 100 marks and will contain 100 questions. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour. The preliminary test will consist of 3 tests- English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. Candidates will have to qualify in each of the three tests to qualify for the main examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The details of the online examination pattern, sample questions, and general instructions are mentioned in the information handout. Click here for the information handout.

Here’s how to download the IBPS clerk prelims call letter

Visit the official website ibps.in

On the homepage, click on “Click here to download online preliminary exam call letter for CRP-Clerks-XII”

Click on the call letter download link

Key in your credentials and login

Your call letter will appear on your screen

Check and download the call letter

Here is the direct link to download. Click here.