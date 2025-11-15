IBPS CRP-CSA XV vacancy list revised: check updated state-wise posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a corrigendum updating the indicative vacancies for the Customer Service Associates (CSA) recruitment under CRP-CSA XV. The revised state-wise and bank-wise numbers, updated as on November 14, 2025, have now been published as an updated Annexure-I. IBPS CRP-CSA XV vacancy list: The revised list reflects state-wise positions, particularly for larger states, while advising candidates to check the updated Annexure-I for details. (Santosh Kumar/HT File)

IBPS said the earlier notification released on August 1, 2025, remains unchanged, except for the revised vacancy figures. The participating banks have shared their anticipated positions, and IBPS has clarified that the final allotment will be based on the actual vacancies reported at a later stage.

The updated list shows fresh vacancy totals across all states and UTs. Larger states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal continue to account for the bulk of positions. Smaller states and UTs, including Sikkim, Ladakh, Puducherry and Lakshadweep, have reported only a limited number of posts.

Candidates have been advised to go through the updated Annexure-I to check the latest bank-wise and category-wise numbers before finalising their preferences. The revised PDF also lists reservations across SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS and sub-categories like HI, OC, VI, ID, ESM and DESM.