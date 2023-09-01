IBPS PO exam admit card 2023 released at ibps.in, download officer scale 1 hall tickets here
IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) released. Download from www.ibps.in. Main exam on Sept 10.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 for Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) on September 1, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card for the main examination from the official website at www.ibps.in.
The online Main examination for the post of recruitment to the post of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) in the regional rural banks will be conducted on September 10.
IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023: How to download
To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in
On the homepage, click on the online main call letter for (CRP-RRBs-XII) - Officers (Scale-I)
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.