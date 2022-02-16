Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IBPS PO/MT XI scores released at ibps.in, here's direct link to download marks

Published on Feb 16, 2022 08:53 PM IST
IBPS PO/MT XI scores: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, February 16 released the IBPS PO/MT XI Mains scores. Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer mains examination can check their scores through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The scores will be available on the official website till February 24, 2022.

The IBPS PO/MT XI main examination was held on January 22 at various exam centres across the country. The institute had declared the results of IBPS PO main examination on February 10.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check IBPS PO/MT XI main examination scores&lt;/strong&gt;

IBPS PO/MT XI Mains scores 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Mains scores 2021 link available on the home page

Enter your details and click on login

Your scores will be displayed on the screen

Check the scores and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

IBPS has also released the procedure for obtaining the scores of IBPS PO MT XI examination. https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/PASCR.pdf

Shortlisted candidates from the Online Main examination CRP- PO/MT-XI are eligible for the Interview which will be conducted in February/March. IBPS has already released IBPS PO/MT XI interview Admit Card. Candidates who have to appear for the interview can download their admit cards through the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.

