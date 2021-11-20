Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download here
IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download here

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. 
Published on Nov 20, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 on November 20, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Probationary Officer Prelims exam can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The admit card will be available for candidates from November 20 to December 11, 2021. 

The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 4 and December 11, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download here 

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination will consist of objective tests for 100 marks. The exam will be for one hour duration consisting of 3 sections- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the Total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.

