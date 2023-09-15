Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for preliminary exam for Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIII) can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 released at ibps.in, download link here

The admit card will be available to candidates from September 14 to September 30, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination under the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (IBPS CRP PO/MT 2023) is scheduled for September or October, 2023.

This recruitment drive of IBPS PO/MT 2023 will fill a total of 3049 Probationary Officer vacancies at participating banks. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.