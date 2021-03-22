Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS PO Score Card 2020 released on ibps.in, direct link to check here
IBPS PO Score Card 2020 released on ibps.in, direct link to check here

IBPS PO Score Card 2020 has been released for qualified candidates who are called for Interview. Candidates can check the scores on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST
IBPS PO Score Card 2020 released on ibps.in, direct link to check here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Score Card 2020 for qualified candidates who are called for Interview. Candidates who have appeared for the Probationary Officer post examination can check the scores through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The scores would be available from March 22 to March 30, 2021.

The scores for the main examination were released on February 25, 2021. The result for the same was announced on February 18, 2021.

IBPS PO Score Card 2020: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the scores by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

• Click on IBPS PO Score Card 2020 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

• Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the scores and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main examination was conducted on February 4, 2021. shortlisted candidates in the Online Main examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and co-ordinated by the Nodal Bank. The interview dates would be available soon.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1417 Probationary Officer posts in various Participating Organisations. The provisional allotment of the selected candidates will be concluded in April 2021.

