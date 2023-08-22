IBPS PO, SO 2023 registration last date extended, apply till Aug 28 on ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the last date to apply for the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (IBPS CRP PO/MT 2023) and Specialist Officer (CRP SO 2023) posts. Candidates can now register for these exams till August 28. Previously, the deadline was August 21.

All other terms and conditions of the two recruitment exams remain unchanged, IBPS said in the PO and SO registration deadline extension notification.

The window for fee payment has also been extended to August 28. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on ibps.in.

As per the tentative schedule of examination, IBPS PO prelims call letters are scheduled to be released in September and the exam is likely to take place in September or October.

Exact date and timings for the two exam will be announced along with call letters.

The application fee of IBPS PO 2023 and SO 2023 is ₹175 in the case of SC, ST and PwD applicants. For all other candidates, the exam fee is ₹850.

The total number of vacancies for IBPS PO/MT is 462. For different posts under IBPS SO, the total number of vacancies is 1,402.