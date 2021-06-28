Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Registration ends today for 10000+ Group A and B posts
competitive exams

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Registration ends today for 10000+ Group A and B posts

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) as well as for the Post of Officer.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 10:21 AM IST
IBPS RRB Exam 2021 registration process to fill 10000+ Group A and Group B posts ends today.(ibps.in)

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRB Exam 2021 registration process to fill 10000+ Group A and Group B posts ends on Monday, June 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) as well as for the Post of Officer. However one can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale III. Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees/intimation charges separately for each post applied for.

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Eligibility Conditions

Candidates must read the official notification for the exam properly before applying to check eligibility condition and other important details.

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Selection Process

For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) the exam will be two-tier i.e. the Online Exam will be held in 2 phases, Preliminary and Main. For posts of Officers, selected candidates will have to appear for the interview round along with the prelims and main exam.

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category need to pay 175 as application fees for both Officer and Office Assistant posts. Candidates belonging to categories other than those mentioned above need to pay 850 as application fees for both Officer and Office Assistant posts. For Office Assistant posts EXSM candidates also need to pay only 175 as application fees. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of fees/ intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidates.

The registration process for Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant posts started on June 8.

Note: Candidates should regularly visit official website of IBPS at ibps.in for latest details and updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps exam ibps office assistant exam score bank exam
TRENDING NEWS

Man shares hilarious typo made by professor in e-mail. Post goes viral

Woman’s wholesome interaction with two little girls may brighten up your Monday

Little girl’s adorable rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody wins hearts

Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP