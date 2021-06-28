IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Registration ends today for 10000+ Group A and B posts

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRB Exam 2021 registration process to fill 10000+ Group A and Group B posts ends on Monday, June 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the examination online through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) as well as for the Post of Officer. However one can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale III. Candidates have to apply separately and pay fees/intimation charges separately for each post applied for.

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Eligibility Conditions

Candidates must read the official notification for the exam properly before applying to check eligibility condition and other important details.

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Selection Process

For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) the exam will be two-tier i.e. the Online Exam will be held in 2 phases, Preliminary and Main. For posts of Officers, selected candidates will have to appear for the interview round along with the prelims and main exam.

IBPS RRB Exam 2021: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category need to pay ₹175 as application fees for both Officer and Office Assistant posts. Candidates belonging to categories other than those mentioned above need to pay ₹850 as application fees for both Officer and Office Assistant posts. For Office Assistant posts EXSM candidates also need to pay only ₹175 as application fees. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of fees/ intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidates.

The registration process for Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant posts started on June 8.

Note: Candidates should regularly visit official website of IBPS at ibps.in for latest details and updates.