IBPS RRB officer main, single exam result out: Know how to check

IBPS RRB officer scale 1 main, officer scale 2 and 3 single exam result has been declared on the official website, ibps.in.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 01:30 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The IBPS RRB Officers scale 1 online main exam result and Officers scale 2 and 3 single exam result were announced on Wednesday. The IBPS RRB result can be checked at ibps.in using registration number, roll number, date of birth and password. The result will be available on the official website till October 20.

IBPS RRB officer main, single exam result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website, ibps.in
  • Click on the result link of officer scale 1, scale 2 and scale 3 exams
  • Enter the details asked for
  • Submit the details
  • Download the result copy

For the qualified candidates, IBPS will conduct interviews. “Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, subject to availability. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview,” the IBPS has said.

The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Bank with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter, the IBPS has said.

The interview call letter and other details will be announced by the IBPS on its website.

Topics
ibps result ibps rrb score
