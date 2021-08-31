Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS RRB Result 2021: PO & Clerk provisional allotment list released on ibps.in
competitive exams

IBPS RRB Result 2021: PO & Clerk provisional allotment list released on ibps.in

IBPS has released provisional allotment list for RRB PO and RRB Clerk posts. Candidates can check the list on the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 03:48 PM IST
IBPS RRB Result 2021: PO & Clerk provisional allotment list released on ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB Result 2021. The provisional allotment list has been released for PO and Clerk posts on the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The result has been released on August 31 and will be available on the official website till September 30, 2021.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check list for IBPS RRB Officer

Direct link to check list for IBPS RRB Office Assistant

IBPS RRB Result 2021: How to check provisional allotment list

• Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

• Click on PO & Clerk provisional allotment list link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view in spirit of government. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by government of India/ Others from time to time, administrative exigency, etc.

RELATED STORIES

Incase two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth, as per the prevailing practice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ibps rrb score ibps rrb office assistant ibps scores
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE Main 2021: Subject-wise analysis of August 31 morning shift exam

TSPSC admit card released for JA and SA exams at tspsc.gov.in, direct link here

JEE Main 2021: Additional institutes where scores will be used for admissions

Rajasthan D.EI.Ed Exam 2021 postponed, check new dates here
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP