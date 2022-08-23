IBPS RRB Result 2022: PO, Clerk provisional allotment result out, check here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Result 2022 provisional allotment result. The provisional allotment result was released for PO and Clerk posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the reserve list through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

The result link will remain active from August 23 to September 22, 2022 on the official website. The provisional allotment list has been prepared on the basis of merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by the government of India/ Others from time to time, administrative exigency etc.

IBPS RRB Result 2022: How to check provisional allotment result

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB result 2022 provisional allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The allotment under reserve list is being made for the posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) based on the actual reported vacancies by the respective RRBs in each category and posts within a particular state, subject to availability of candidates.