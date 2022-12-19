IBPS SO hall ticket out at ibps.in, get link and know how to download admit card

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Specialist Officers (CRP SPL-XII) prelim exam 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates can download their IBPS SO admit card using their login credentials.

The IBPS SO examination will be held on December 31. The Online Preliminary Examination consists of Objective Tests for 125 marks. The duration of the exam would be of 2 hours consisting of 3 Sections: English Language, Reasoning, and General Awareness with a Special Reference to the banking Industry.

IBPS SO hall ticket 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the download main admit card link for CRP-SPL-XII

Key in your login credentials and log in

The IBPS SO prelims admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.