close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS SO Main exam admit card released, download link here

IBPS SO Main exam admit card released, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 18, 2024 01:02 PM IST

IBPS releases admit card for Specialist Officer main exam.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) main exam admit card today, January 18. Candidates can download the IBPS SO Main exam admit card from the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) main exam admit card released
IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) main exam admit card released

The IBPS Specialist Officer Main examination will be conducted on January 28. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS SO Preliminary result on January 16.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

IBPS SO Main exam admit card link 

The main exam for the post of Law officer, IT officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR Personal officer and Marketing Officer will consist of an objective test of 60 marks.

IBPS SO Main admit card: How to download

To download the IBPS SO Main exam admit card, candidates can follow the steps below:

Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the IBPS SO Main exam admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On