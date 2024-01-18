IBPS SO Main exam admit card released, download link here
IBPS releases admit card for Specialist Officer main exam.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) main exam admit card today, January 18. Candidates can download the IBPS SO Main exam admit card from the official website at ibps.in.
The IBPS Specialist Officer Main examination will be conducted on January 28. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS SO Preliminary result on January 16.
IBPS SO Main exam admit card link
The main exam for the post of Law officer, IT officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR Personal officer and Marketing Officer will consist of an objective test of 60 marks.
IBPS SO Main admit card: How to download
To download the IBPS SO Main exam admit card, candidates can follow the steps below:
Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
On the homepage, click on the IBPS SO Main exam admit card link
Key in your login details
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.