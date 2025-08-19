The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 for september exam. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 for Final, Inter exams released on icai.org, download link here

The admit card has been released for intermediate and final examination. To download the admit card, candidate can follow the steps given below.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: How to download

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

2. Click on students login and a new page will open.

3. Now click on ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 links for Final, Inter exams available on the home page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Once done, your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the timetable, the final course exam for Group 1 will be held on September 3, 6 and 8, 2025 and Group 2 will be held on September 10, 12 and 14, 2025. The intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be held on September 4, 7 and 9, 2025 and Group 2 will be held on September 11, 13 and 15, 2025. The foundation course exam will be held on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025.

The Paper 3 and 4 of the foundation exam will be for 2 hours. Similarly, Paper – 6 of Final Examination is of 4 hours duration. However, all other examinations are of 3 hours duration. In Paper 3 and 4 of Foundation Examination there will not be any advance reading time, whereas in all other papers / exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST).

ICAI CA September Exam 2025 datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation courses out at icai.org, timetable here

No examination is scheduled on 5th September 2025 (Friday) on account of Milad – un - Nabi, being a compulsory (gazetted) Central Government holiday. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.