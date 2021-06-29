Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

ICAI CA Exam 2021: Supreme Court to hear petition today

ICSI CA Exam 2021 hearing in Supreme Court today regarding postponement, extra chance, opt-out options.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:34 AM IST
ICAI CA Exam 2021: Supreme Court to hear petition today(HT file)

Supreme Court will again hear the petitions regarding postponement, extra chance, opt-out options for ICAI CA Exam 2021 on June 29, 2021. The petition was filed by Satya Narain Perumal, Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and third by a group of CA aspirants demanding moderation in the Standard Operation Procedure issued for the exams. The petitions will be heard by the bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

The plea filed by Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai stated that in case authorities are not able to follow the COVID19 protocols, the CA Exams should be postponed.

The Institute on this informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it is most conducive to conduct CA Exams in July as the COVID19 spread is now substantially low. They further assured the Court that all precautions as per COVID-19 protocol will be carried out and said that under these circumstances.

The highest Court adjourned the hearing on Monday as they claimed that they did not receive a note on the stand of ICAI. However, according to ICAI, they claimed that they had submitted the note on Sunday night. Senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan informed the Court that all concerns have been taken care of by his note.

The Institute has already released the admit card and they informed the Court that out of 3.74 lakh candidates appearing for the exam, 2.82 lakh have downloaded the admit card and are willing to give the examination. The CA Exams will be conducted from July 5 to July 20, 2021 across the country at various exam centres.

Topics
icai ca exams supreme court icai ca july

