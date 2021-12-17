Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA January Exam 2021: Exam application form window to reopen today
competitive exams

ICAI CA January Exam 2021: Exam application form window to reopen today

ICAI CA January Exam 2021 form filling window to reopen today, December 17, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice given below. 
ICAI CA January Exam 2021: Exam application form window to reopen today
Published on Dec 17, 2021 08:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will reopen the ICAI CA January Exam 2021 application form filling window on December 17, 2021. The online filling of exam application forms will be for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test scheduled on January 8, 2022 (Saturday). 

The forms will be available to all the appearing candidates on the official site at isaat.icaiexam.icai.org. The application forms will be available to candidates from December 17 to December 19, 2021. As per the official notice, the members may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test, January 8, 2022 application form online.

The examination will be conducted from 9 am to 1 pm on January 8. Candidates will have to pay exam fee of 2000/- through online mode by using Master/ Visa/ Maestro Credit/Debit Card/Rupay/BHIM UPI and NetBanking. 

The admit card for the ISA Course Assessment Test will be hosted on the same site mentioned above by December 24, 2021 and candidates will have to download the same from the official website. The examination will be conducted at 80 exam centres across the country. 

Topics
institute of chartered accountants of india chartered accountant education
