Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI CA June 2023 Foundation exam mock test begins tomorrow, check schedule here

ICAI CA June 2023 Foundation exam mock test begins tomorrow, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 23, 2023 07:05 PM IST

ICAI June 2023 Mock Test Papers Series – I to begin from tomorrow, April 24.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will begin the first round of mock exams tomorrow, April 24, 2023.The dates for the CA Foundation 2023 examinations are June 24 to June 30, 2023. Candidates who want to sit for the ICAI CA June 2023 Foundation examinations can register for mock exams at icai.org.

ICAI CA June 2023 Foundation exam mock test begins tomorrow at icai.org

“The Board of Studies (Academic) is commencing Mock Test Papers Series – I from 24th April 2023 for students of CA Foundation course appearing in June 2023 examinations”, reads the official notification.

The Mock Exam Paper Series -I will be conducted in Both physical and virtual modes. Students who are interested in the physical mode may approach the respective branches in their area.

Mock Test Schedule

April 242 PM to 5 PMPaper-1: Principles and Practice of Accounting
April 25Paper-2: Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting
April 262 PM – 4 PMPaper-3: Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning and Statistics
April 27Paper-4: Business Economics and Business and Commercial

For more details, candidates can check the notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
icai ca foundation
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP