ICAI CA May-July Exam 2021: Details regarding Opt-Out Option released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has notified the details regarding Opt-Out Option in respect of CA May/July exam 2021.

The examinations for the Chartered accountant (Final, Intermediate/IPC and PQC ) are scheduled to be held from July 5 to July 20 and the Chartered Accountant (Foundation Examination ) on July 24, 26, 28 and 30.

In this regard ICAI has issued notification for the Examinee who himself / herself or his / her grandparents, parents, spouse, children & siblings (residing in the same premises) are infected with Covid–19, such examinees will be provided 'opt out option' (with carryover of fee paid and exemptions granted) to the November, 2021 examination cycle.

The official twitter handle of the ICAI reads, ”Important Announcement regarding ICAI Chartered Accountancy Examinations(Final, Intermediate/ IPC, Foundation and PQC Courses) - May/ July 2021 - Details regarding Opt - Out Option being provided to Candidates”.

Candidates can avail opt out option by login in the examination portal and by submitting Covid-19 positive RT PCR report issued by the Government recognized laboratory.

The examinee has to submit his/her Aadhar card along with the Aadhar card of the infected relative as the case may be.

Examinees who opt out of May-July exam cycle will be allowed to write exam in November 2021 exam cycle. The last attempt for final of the Old Course for the final and intermediate (IPC) exam shall be extended to November 2021 examination only for those students who are allowed to opt out from May-July 2021 exam cycle.

If the candidate has opted out in any paper during the entire cycle of the examination then he/she will not be permitted to appear in any of the remaining papers. However, if a student has appeared for the first group and then opts out before the conclusion of the examination of the last paper of the second group, the result of the first group will be declared and the opt out option will apply only to the second group.

Note : It may be noted that all such reports shall be verified by ICAI from the said laboratory and in case the same is found to be false/ fabricated, strict actions as decided by the Committee shall be taken.