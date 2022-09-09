ICAI CA November 2022: Last date to register till September 10, details here

The registration process for the CA Intermediate and CA Final exams for the November 2022 session will end tomorrow, September 10, 2022, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Candidates can submit the exam form for CA Final or Intermediate with a late fee of Rs. 600 through the official website, icai.org, if they missed the earlier deadline of September 7.

The application correction window for Final, Intermediate - November 2022 is open till September 13.

Direct link to apply

ICAI CA November 2022: How to register

Visit the official website at icai.org

On the homepage, click on the self service portal

Register and then login (CA Final or CA Intermediate)

Fill the application form

Pay Rs.600 late fees to complete the process

Download and keep a copy of the exam form for future references