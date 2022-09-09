ICAI CA November 2022: Last date to register till September 10, details here
ICAI will close down the registration for CA Intermediate and CA Final exams for November 2022 session on September 10.
The registration process for the CA Intermediate and CA Final exams for the November 2022 session will end tomorrow, September 10, 2022, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
Candidates can submit the exam form for CA Final or Intermediate with a late fee of Rs. 600 through the official website, icai.org, if they missed the earlier deadline of September 7.
The application correction window for Final, Intermediate - November 2022 is open till September 13.
ICAI CA November 2022: How to register
Visit the official website at icai.org
On the homepage, click on the self service portal
Register and then login (CA Final or CA Intermediate)
Fill the application form
Pay Rs.600 late fees to complete the process
Download and keep a copy of the exam form for future references
