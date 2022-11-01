ICAI CA November Exam 2022: Important notice released for candidates

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released an important notice for ICAI CA November Exam 2022. Candidates who will appear for the Chartered Accountants examination can check the official notice on the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

As per the notice, the Institute has asked the candidates to bring to the notice of the Examination Department, their observations, if any, on the question papers relating to Final and Intermediate Examinations being held in November 2022 by e-mail at examfeedback@icai.in or by way of a letter, sent by Speed Post, at the mentioned address on or before November 22, 2022.

The letter should be sent to The Additional Secretary (Exams), The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan, Indraprastha Marg, New Delhi 110 002.

The Institute has also informed that only those observations of students will be taken up for considered who provide their following details- name of the student, registration number, roll number, email ID and mobile number. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.

