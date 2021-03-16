Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAI May 2021 Exams: Filling of fresh exam forms mandatory for all candidates
ICAI May 2021 Exams: Filling of fresh exam forms mandatory for all candidates

In an important announcement, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, March 16, said that students appearing in May 2021 exams must fill fresh exam forms for May 2021 exam cycle.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:03 PM IST
ICAI May 2021 Exams: ICAI has said that filling online examination form for May 2021 examination cycle is mandatory for all the students desirous of appearing in May 2021 exams.(HT file)

In an important announcement, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, March 16, said that allstudents appearing in May 2021 exams must fill fresh exam forms for May 2021 exam cycle. The institute further said that filling fresh exam forms is even compulsory for students who had opted out of November 2020 exam cycle and had opted for May 2021 exam cycle.

In a notice issued on its website, ICAI said that candidates of CA foundation, Intermediate (IPC) {old scheme}, Intermediate { new scheme} and Final {old and new scheme} examinations and post qualification course examinations i.e. Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT), who had opted out of November 2020 Examination cycle and had chosen May 2021 examination cycle are required to fill their examination application form for May 2021 examination cycle afresh.

"In other words, filling online examination form for May 2021 Examination cycle is mandatory for all the students desirous of appearing in May 2021 exams, including those who had opted out from November 2020 Examination Cycle and had chosen to write their examinations in May 2021 Examination Cycle. Examination Fees for such students will be adjusted and only differential fees, arising out of group/country change if any, will be charged additionally," reads the notice.

The institute further said that candidates must visit ICAI's official website regularly for latest news and updates about the examination.

icai ca may exam icai ca exams icai ca intermediate exam icai ca foundation
