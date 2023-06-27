The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the window for applicants to make changes to their online applications for the ICAR AIEEA 2023 application on June 27. Candidates who have applied for the ICAR Entrance Examinations-2023 [AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D) can make changes in their applications at icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA 2023 application correction ends on June 27 at icar.nta.nic.in

The ICAR AIEEA 2023 application correction process started on June 25. NTA will conduct the ICAR Entrance Examination - 2023 [AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D)] on July 9.

Direct link here

ICAR AIEEA 2023: Know how to edit applications

Visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the application link

Key in your login details

Make changes to the application

Download and take print of the application for future reference.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011- 6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in

