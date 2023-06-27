ICAR AIEEA 2023 application correction ends on June 27 at icar.nta.nic.in
NTA will close the online application correction process of ICAR AIEEA 2023 application form today, June 27.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the window for applicants to make changes to their online applications for the ICAR AIEEA 2023 application on June 27. Candidates who have applied for the ICAR Entrance Examinations-2023 [AIEEA(PG) and AICE JRF/SRF(Ph.D) can make changes in their applications at icar.nta.nic.in.
The ICAR AIEEA 2023 application correction process started on June 25. NTA will conduct the ICAR Entrance Examination - 2023 [AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D)] on July 9.
ICAR AIEEA 2023: Know how to edit applications
Visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the application link
Key in your login details
Make changes to the application
Download and take print of the application for future reference.
For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011- 6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in