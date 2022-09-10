ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 admit card released at icar.nta.nic.in, get link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission Undergraduate (AIEEA UG 2022). Candidates who will took the AIEEA UG 2022 entrance examination can download the admit card from the official website at icar.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 exam will be conducted online from September 13 to September 15 for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. ICAR All-India Competitive Examination (AICE) for JRF and PhD programmes will take place on September 20, 2022.

Direct link here

ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at icar.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'ICAR AIEEA UG 2022 Admit Card' link

Key in your application number and Date of Birth

AIEEA UG admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for future reference.