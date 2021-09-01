ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to download

National Testing Agency, NTA will release ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2021 on September 1, 2021. Candidates who will appear for All India Entrance Examination for undergraduate courses can download the admit card through the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on September 7,8 and 9, 2021.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on September 7, 8 and 13, which has been preponed to September 9 after receiving representations from candidates. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of ICAR on icai.nta.ac.in.

• Click on ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm.