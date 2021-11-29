ICMAI CMA exam begins on Dec 8, candidates await admit card

For the upcoming ICMAI CMA exam, which is scheduled to begin on December 8 candidates are waiting for the admit cards. The ICMAI CMA exam admit cards will be issued to candidates through the official website, icmai.in.

As of now, the official website doesn’t have any information regarding the CMA admit cards.

ICMAI CMA admit card official website

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will conduct the CMA intermediate and final exams, in online mode, till December 15.

Candidates are anxiously waiting for the admit card as they claim there's a possibility of being allotted a centre away from the city. Delay in admit card will make it difficult for them to travel as the exam is round the corner.

Apart from the admit cards, candidates have raised several other concerns regarding the exam on Twitter.

Candidates want the exam to be held in offline mode, as they say, they have not been provided with mock tests. Usually, institutes provide mock test papers to registered candidates in order to make them acquainted with the exam pattern. This trend is followed in many entrance exams and competitive tests. Candidates have cited several other reasons and are against the institute's decision to conduct online exam.

ICMAI has not released any statement regarding this.