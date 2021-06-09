Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICMR JRF exam 2021 date released, check details here
competitive exams

ICMR JRF exam 2021 date released, check details here

ICMR JRF exam 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released the date for Junior Research Fellowship exam for the year 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 04:08 PM IST
ICMR JRF exam 2021: The examination for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Junior Research Fellowship will be conducted on September 12, 2021, (PTI / Representative image)

ICMR JRF exam 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released the date for Junior Research Fellowship exam for the year 2021. The examination for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Junior Research Fellowship will be conducted on September 12, 2021, from 3pm to 4.30pm at various cities across India.

The official notification reads,” Computer Based Test for selection of candidates for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Junior Research Fellowship for the year 2021 will be held on 12.09.2021 from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM at various cities across India”.

The notification for the filling up of the examination form will be released in the last week of June on the official website of ICMR and PGIMER at www.icmr.nic.in & www.pgimer.edu.in.

Tentative dates for filling up of online application forms for the Computer Based Test are July 1 to July 31.

For regular updates aspiring candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of ICMR or PGIMER at www.icmr.nic.in & www.pgimer.edu.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icmr jrf icmr exam date covid-19 education news
TRENDING NEWS

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Amazon Prime and Netflix’s funny Twitter banter

Mumbai boy posts a 3D internship application for CRED, founder responds

The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes

This kitty version of BTS song Butter is going viral. Awws guaranteed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP