ICSI CS exam 2021: Enrolment window reopens for December exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has reopened the enrolment window for the December 2021 edition of the CS exam. The enrolment window will be open till November 12 at ICSI portal, icsi.edu.

During this period, students may apply for examination enrolment with applicable late fee, they can apply for addition of module with applicable late fee and can also apply for exemption on the basis of higher qualification with applicable exemption fee.

“During the period from 2.00 PM on November 10, 2021 till 2.00 PM November 12, 2021 online window for change services, (i.e. change centre, medium and module) will remain closed,” the ICSI has said in a notification.

“Online window for change services will reopen from 3.00 PM on November 12,202t till 11.59 PM on November 20, 2021. Reopening of window for change services beyond this period will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the ICSI has added.