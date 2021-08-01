ICSI CS Exam 2021: Opt out window for June to December exams opened on icsi.edu

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has opened the ICSI CS Exam 2021 out out window on August 1, 2021. The opt out window have opened on August 1 and will remain opened till August 20, 2021. Candidates who want to opt out from June to December exams can do it through the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The opt-out facility link from August 21 to September 4, 2021, for candidates who will have to essentially submit a COVID19 positive report evidencing that they themselves or their immediate relatives were infected by COVID19 during the period from July 20 to August 20, 2021. Candidates who want to avail the opt out option can follow these simple steps given below.

ICSI CS Exam 2021: How to avail opt out facility

• Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

• Click on ICSI CS opt out facility link available on the home page.

• Enter the detailed required in the page.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for the same for further need.

The revised examination dates of CS examinations for the Foundation programme, Executive programme, and the professional programme have been released. The examination will now be held from August 10 to August 20.