ICSI CS Foundation admit card 2022 out at icsi.edu, download hall ticket here

Published on Dec 26, 2022 12:22 PM IST

ICSI has released the admit cards for the CS Foundation exams December 2022 session.

ICSI CS Foundation admit card 2022 out at icsi.edu
ByHT Education Desk

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS Foundation exams December 2022 session. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at icsi.edu. Candidates can download their admit cards through their admission number and Date of Birth.

The CS Foundation examination will be conducted from December 27 and 28. The ICSI CS Foundation examination will be held in two sessions from 9.30 to 11.00 AM and 4.00 to 5.00 PM on both days.

Here's the direct link to download the ICSI CS Foundation admit card

ICSI CS Foundation admit card 2022: Know how to download

Visit the official website icsi.edu

Go to the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section

Next, click on the 'Download E-Admit Card for Foundation Programme December 2022 Examination'

Key in your login details and submit

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Topics
icsi icsi cs admit card. hall ticket
