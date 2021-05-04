Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CS June 2021 exams postponed due to COVID Surge
ICSI CS June 2021 exams postponed due to COVID Surge

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has postponed the examination for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme and Professional Programme amid the present Covid-19 situation.
MAY 04, 2021
ICSI CS June 2021 exam: The revised schedule for the exam will be released in due course after review of the Covid-19 situation. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the examination.(icsi.edu)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has postponed the examination for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme and Professional Programme amid the present Covid-19 situation. The examination was scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10.

The revised schedule for the exam will be released in due course after review of the Covid-19 situation. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the examination.

The official notification reads," The Institute, with a view to protect the interest of the candidates, their wellbeing and safety in view of Covid-19 Pandemic situation, has decided that the examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (old and New syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus)scheduled to be held from 1st June 2021 to 10th June 2021 stand postponed".

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website at icsi.edu for latest update on the examination.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has postponed the examination for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme and Professional Programme amid the present Covid-19 situation. The examination was scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10.

The revised schedule for the exam will be released in due course after review of the Covid-19 situation. A notice of at least 30 days will be given before the start of the examination.

The official notification reads,” The Institute, with a view to protect the interest of the candidates, their wellbeing and safety in view of Covid-19 Pandemic situation, has decided that the examinations for Foundation Programme, Executive Programme (old and New syllabus) and Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus)scheduled to be held from 1st June 2021 to 10th June 2021 stand postponed”.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website at icsi.edu for latest update on the examination.

