ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download hall ticket

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021.
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 02:49 PM IST
ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download(ICSI)

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released the ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2021. Candidates who have registered for the ICSI CSEET exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at icsi.edu/home.

Direct link to download the ICSI CSEET admit card 2021

Steps to download the ICSI CSEET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu/home

Click on the link for CS Executive Entrance Test

Click on the link that reads, “Download Admit card for CSEET to be held on 8th May 2021”

Click on the link provided to login for admit card

Login with your credentials

Download admit cards

The examination will be held on May 8 in remote proctored mode only due to the spread of Covid-19 Pandemic. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place.

