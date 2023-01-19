ICSI CSEET May 2023 Exam registration begins at icsi.edu, get link to apply

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begun the registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2023) May session. Candidates can register online through the official website of ICSI CSEET at icsi.edu. The last date for the registration for CSEET 2023 May session is April 15, 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The May 2023 session of the ICSI CSEET is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 results were announced on January 18, 2023.

Here's the direct link to register for ICSI CSEET May 2023 session

ICSI CSEET May 2023: Know how to register

Visit the ICSI official website at icsi.edu 2023.

On the homepage, click on the student tab

Next, click on the CSEET tab.

Register yourself and proceed with the application.

Upload all the required documents.

Submit and take the printout for future reference.

Notice here