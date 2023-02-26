ICSI to begin registration for CS Executive, Professional June 2023 exam today

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will begin the registration process for Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional June 2023 exam today, February 26. The website to submit applications is icsi.edu and the last date to apply is March 25.

However, by paying a late fee, candidates can register up to April 9, 2023.

Fee for both CS Executive and CS Professional courses is ₹1,200 per module. Late fee is ₹250 and the fee for changing exam centre, module or medium is also ₹250 for each change.

“In case of submission of request for Change of Examination Centre from any of the Centre(s) located in India to Dubai, Surcharge of US$ 100 or its equivalent amount in Indian rupee i.e. 8286/= will be applicable in addition to the prescribed fee of ₹250/-). Request for deletion of number of module(s) and also request for change of Examination Centre within the city (where is multiple Centre in a city) is not allowed,” ICSI said.

For more information, candidates can check the notification here.

The institute on February 25 announced CS Executive and Professional courses results for the December 2022 session.

