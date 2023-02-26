Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI to begin registration for CS Executive, Professional June 2023 exam today

ICSI to begin registration for CS Executive, Professional June 2023 exam today

competitive exams
Published on Feb 26, 2023 11:14 AM IST

ICSI Registration: The website to submit applications is icsi.edu and the last date to apply is March 25.

ICSI to begin registration for CS Executive, Professional June 2023 exam today (Representational image)(Unsplash)
ByHT Education Desk

ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will begin the registration process for Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional June 2023 exam today, February 26. The website to submit applications is icsi.edu and the last date to apply is March 25.

However, by paying a late fee, candidates can register up to April 9, 2023.

Fee for both CS Executive and CS Professional courses is 1,200 per module. Late fee is 250 and the fee for changing exam centre, module or medium is also 250 for each change.

“In case of submission of request for Change of Examination Centre from any of the Centre(s) located in India to Dubai, Surcharge of US$ 100 or its equivalent amount in Indian rupee i.e. 8286/= will be applicable in addition to the prescribed fee of 250/-). Request for deletion of number of module(s) and also request for change of Examination Centre within the city (where is multiple Centre in a city) is not allowed,” ICSI said.

For more information, candidates can check the notification here.

The institute on February 25 announced CS Executive and Professional courses results for the December 2022 session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
icsi cs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP